Assam: 41 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Lunch in Boko

In a tragic incident, as many as 41 students have been admitted to hospital due to suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Kamrup district.

The incident was reported in Puthimari area of Boko.

According to sources, the students fell ill after consuming mid-day lunch at ME English Medium School in the area.

Following the incident, they were immediately admitted to the nearest Boko Block Primary Health Centre.

Last week, 16 labourers fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after consuming food organised by their contractor in a hotel in Madhupur village of Biswanath district.