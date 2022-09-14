BJP National President JP Nadda To Arrive In Nagaland On 2-Day Visit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will arrive in Nagaland on a two-day visit ahead of next year’s assembly elections.

Nadda, who is set to arrive in the state on September 15, will be accorded a huge welcome upon landing in Dimapur. He will then attend a public meeting in the afternoon at Old Riphyim at Tyui Mandel in the Wokha District, the home district of Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader YV Patton.

Nadda will then hold a meeting with the state office bearers’ right from the state to the mandal level after the public meeting.

There he is expected to give a guideline on how to tackle the approaching elections slated to be held in the early parts of 2023. Nadda will also hold a meeting separately with the BJP legislators and the sole Rajya Sabha MP of the party in Nagaland.

Nadda will then call on the Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio who is also the president of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) along with the state leaders for a dinner meet. They will hold discussions on firming up an alliance. NDPP and BJP have already announced their alliance for the state polls.