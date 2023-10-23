BSF M'laya Thwarts Cattle Smuggling Attempt Along Int'l Border of West Jaintia Hills

On October 21, 2023, Seema Prahari of the 4th Battalion Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully thwarted cattle smuggling attempts of miscreants by rescuing 93 cattle heads (buffaloes) from the International border of Meghalaya.
The cattle were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the bordering area of West Jaintia Hills.
Acting on specific information, the BSF party conducted a special operation near the International border.
During this operation, the party managed to seize 93 cattle, which had been concealed in a jungle area near the international border with the intention of smuggling them into Bangladesh.
The seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further necessary action.