Assam: 45 People Including Children Fall Ill Due To Food Poisoning

In an incident that took place at Baganpara in Dhamdhama Tehsil in Assam’s Baksa, as many as 45 people including children fell severely ill after consuming ‘Prasad’ at a religious function on Monday.
According to sources, the affected individuals consumed chickpea and mung bean which was distributed as prasad in the function. Thereafter, they started to experience vomiting and diarrhea.
All of them were then rushed for medical treatment and were admitted to Mushalpur Hospital.
Earlier on August 31, around 20 people were reportedly hospitalized following an incident of food poisoning in Assam's Mangaldai.
The incident was reported at Kumarpara village of Jaljali locality of Mangaldai.
The doctors assumed the poisoning to be caused due to consumption of food at a religious ceremony held at the village.
It also came to light that the majority of the patients were minors.