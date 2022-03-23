Massive Fire at Timber Godown in Secunderabad Kills 11

At least 11 killed after a massive fire broke out at a timber godown in Secunderabad’s Bhoiguda.

According to reports, the fire erupted at around 3 am. Out of 12 people, one person survived.

DRF reached the spot to douse the fire.

It has been suspected that the fire occurred due to shock circuit.

Mohan Rao, Gandhi Nagar SHO, informed that of the total 12 people who were inside the godown when the fire broke out, only one person survived.

The deceased were identified as migrant workers from Bihar. The bodies were found on the first floor of the building at Bhoiguda in Secunderabad, Rao said.

Speaking to PTI, a police official said that the eleven deceased were charred beyond recognition.

The firemen said that fire control room received a call at around 3 am. It took around four hours to completely douse the flame.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that a shock circuit could be the reason for the fire. Police personnel are investigating the cause of the tragic incident.

Police and fire officials said that the eleven deceased, who were sleeping on the first floor of the godown, 'could not save themselves as there was only one internal spiral staircase in it'.

Also Read: Guwahati: Tragic Accident at Zoo Road, 1 Dead