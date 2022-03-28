Assam: 48-Hours Chakka Bandh Begins

The 48-hour Chakka Bandh called by the Assam Motor Workers Association (AMWA) begins on Monday.

All modes of public transport services, including buses and taxis have been suspended across the state.

The strike has been called in protest against the alleged “atrocities” of the state government upon commercial motor vehicle workers and owners.

The two-day bandh has been called to protest against the state government’s harassment towards commercial motor vehicle owners and workers, the AMWA stated.

In a statement, the AMWA claimed that the state government failed to provide any kind of aid to commercial vehicle drivers and conductors who have faced severe economic difficulties over the last two years due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

It further claimed that the Motor Shramik Kalyan Asoni (motor workers welfare scheme), which was introduced in the State Assembly, has not been implemented yet.

The All Assam Cab Operators Association has also extended support to the strike.

