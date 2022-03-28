2-Day Nationwide Strike Begins Today

A two-day nationwide strike has been called by a joint forum of central trade unions on Monday and Tuesday as a mark of protest against central government policies affecting workers, farmers and common people.

The joint platform of central trade unions held a meeting in Delhi on March 22 to take stock of the preparations in various states and sectors for the proposed two-day strike, a statement said.

The All India Bank Employees Association has announced its support to the strike.

Coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper and insurance sectors have also joined the nationwide strike.

Financial sectors have also joined the strike.

The unions in the railways and defence sector are also making mass mobilization in support of the strike at several hundreds of spots.

