Assam: 48-Hours Chakka Bandh on March 28-29

The Assam Motor Workers Association (AMWA) has called for a 48-hour Chakka Bandh on March 28 and 29.

The AMWA has called the two-day strike in protest against the alleged “atrocities” of the state government upon commercial motor vehicle workers and owners.

The AMWA in a statement alleged that the Assam government has failed to provide any kind of support to the drivers and conductors of commercial vehicles who have faced severe financial hardships in the past two years due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

The AMWA said, “While we were compelled to take our vehicles off the road due to the lockdown imposed by the government, the same government is now bombarding us with penalties and taxes on vehicles rather than give us some respite.”

The association added that while a Motor Shramik Kalyan Asoni (motor workers welfare scheme) was introduced in the State Assembly, its provisions are yet to be implemented.

Without any financial support, the government is busy looting us to fill its coffers, said a member of AMWA.

All types of public transport including buses and smaller taxis will remain off the roads on March 28 and 29, the Association said.

The All Assam Cab Operators Association has also extended its support to the strike.

