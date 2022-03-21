2nd Innings Of Pushkar Singh Dhami As CM Of Uttarakhand

Pushkar Singh Dhami was elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party in Uttarakhand on Monday after days of speculation. He will take charge as the Chief Minister for a second stint.

During the state assembly polls held last month, the party’s poll efforts were led by Dhami, who was the sitting CM. He though, lost from the Khatima constituency in Uttarakhand.

Following the declaration of results on March 10, there were speculations on Dhami continuing as the CM for a second time, reported ANI.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi were present in the meeting as central observers. The announced the decision of the party MLAs to elect Dhami as the leader.

Several names were among discussions for the position including former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt, Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni, MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj.