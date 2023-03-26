Assam: 5 Arrested in Raid against Gambling in Moran

In a search operation launched by the Moran Police against gambling, five gamblers were apprehended from Dhemechi village in Moran on Saturday night.

With the arrest of the five gamblers, the police seized gambling equipment, an amount of Rs 9,030 in cash, and five mobile handsets.

The five gamblers were identified as Bitupan Phukan, Biswajit Gogoi and Rajiv Kalita.

The other two arrested were identified as Abdul Hussain and Ahidur Rahman.

Earlier on March 17, former MLA from Naharkatia Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh, Naren Sonowal, was arrested for allegedly being involved in gambling activities.

Sonowal was arrested during an operation conducted by a team of Dibrugarh police at Boiragimoth area, a suburb in the city.

The police also apprehended six others in connection to the case. They have been identified as Mukul Ghosh, Mehroz Ahmed, Dipendra Dutta, Ritwik Baruah, Abdul Rashid and Dipak Ranjan.

A case under relevant sections was registered against the arrested individuals.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Naren Sonowal was an MLA from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) party, who was elected in 2016 from Naharkatia Assembly constituency.