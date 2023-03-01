Assam: 5 Cattle Recovered from Luxury Vehicle in Dhubri

Five cattle were recovered from luxury vehicles in Golakganj town in Dhubri district.

During the early hours of Wednesday, the Police recovered five cows and seized a Chevrolet Vehicle from Birat Nagar Chariali.

According to sources, the vehicle got into a road accident which caught the attention of the Police. Thereafter the vehicle was seized by the police.

The driver of the vehicle has been apprehended by the legal authorities.

The number of the seized car is AS 01 AA 3644.

Necessary follow-up action is being taken as per law and an investigation is underway.

In a similar instance that took place on Monday, the Jorabat Police intercepted a truck at Jorabat which was allegedly carrying smuggled cattles to Meghalaya.

According to sources, the truck was loaded with smuggled cattles and there were 30 cows in total.

The vehicle was seized when it was heading towards Meghalaya from Nagaon.

The legal authorities have recovered the vehicle and the animals. However, the truck driver had fled the scene.

The number of the seized car is AS-01-PC-8357.