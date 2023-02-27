Assam: Truck Smuggling Cattle Seized in Jorabat

The Jorabat Police intercepted a truck at Jorabat which was allegedly carrying smuggled cattles to Meghalaya.

According to sources, the truck was loaded with smuggled cattles and there were 30 cows in total.

The vehicle was seized when it was heading towards Meghalaya from Nagaon.

The legal authorities have recovered the vehicle and the animals. However, the truck driver had fled the scene.

The number of the seized car is AS-01-PC-8357.

Earlier, on February 7, the Hailakandi Police carried out an anti-narcotics drive during which illicit substances worth around Rs 15 lakhs were seized.

As per information received, a large consignment of narcotic ‘Yaba tablets’ were seized by officials in Assam’s Hailakandi during the anti-narcotic drive.

Hailakandi Police informed that the consignment contained a total of 4,200 narcotic tablets that were seized by the officials during the operation.

Moreover, an auto-rickshaw and two suspects were also taken into custody by the police in Hailakandi on charges of smuggling the narcotics