Delhi: 30 Foreign Nationals Deported for Overstaying without Valid Visa

As many as 30 foreign nationals were deported from the Dwarka area in Delhi. This was informed by the officials on Thursday.

The foreign nationals were nabbed in a joint operation and under the continuous crackdown on illegally staying foreign nationals in Dwarka District the teams of AATS, Anti-Narcotics Cell, PS Uttam Nagar, and PS Mohan Garden, Dwarka District, under the overall supervision of DCP Dwarka.

Out of the 30 deported persons, 27 were Nigerian nationals, two held Ivory Coast nationalities, and one was Ivoirienne national.

"They were found overstaying in India without a valid Visa. They were produced before the FRRO who ordered for their deportation. Accordingly, they have been sent to the Detention Centre," an official statement read.