Assam: 5 Held For Possession Of Narcotics In Baksa

As many as five people were detained for alleged possession of narcotics in Assam's Baksa, reports emerging on Tuesday claimed.
According to the preliminary reports in the case, Simla Police in Baksa carried out an operation last night at Bhotepowabari under Jalah block during which the five individuals were detained.
Following the major bust, officials informed that the identities of the individuals detained in connection with the matter were established. Among them, Hitesh Goyari (32) was the supplier, while Janin Bodo (24), Minging Muchahary (20), Dhanjit Bodo (26) and Rakesh Goyari (29) were found in possession of the drugs. All of the detained individuals are residents of Baksa, added the police.
Upon searching the two-wheeler belonging to supplier Hitesh Goyari, officials came across 14 containers of illicit brown sugar along with syringes meant for injecting the narcotics. All of the substance along with the two-wheeler having registration number AS 28 D 3602 was seized by the police.
Meanwhile, all of the detained individuals in the matter were taken in by the police and are currently being probed. The police is questioning them regarding the bust and trying to uncover further links, mentioned officials.
Further details in the case are awaited at the moment.