Assam Rifles & State Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 9.7 Lakh in Cachar; 4 Held

Assam Rifles and state police apprehends four drug peddlers and seize 22.68 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 9.7 lakh in Assam's Cachar District, reports said.
Reportedly, a joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles Battalion and Baskandi police station on Saturday. In the operations, the team seized 22.68 grams of brown sugar and apprehended four drug peddlers along with a car, as per a press release from the Assam Rifles.
"The drug peddlers, along with the seized contents and the vehicle, were handed over to Baskandi police station, Cachar District, Assam, on December 30 for further investigation and legal proceedings," the release stated.