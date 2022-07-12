Assam: 5 Held For Setting Man Ablaze After Trial By Kangaroo Court

Five persons were arrested so far in connection with a case of setting a 60-year-old man on fire in Assam’s Nagaon on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Ranjit Bordoloi, was burnt alive and buried.

They were allegedly a part of a kangaroo court that pronounced him guilty for his involvement in a woman’s murder at Bor Lalung village,

The arrestees have been identified as Nareswar Bordoloi, Bharati Bordoloi, Padumi Bordoloi, Putuli Bordoloi and Ratneswar Bordoloi. All of them have been booked under charges of murder and others.

On Saturday, the kangaroo court tried Bordoloi on charges of killing one Sabita Pator from the same village.

According to the villagers, Bordoloi confessed to killing the woman, after which he was allegedly sentenced to death by the kangaroo court.

After sometime, an angry group of villagers set him on fire alive and buried his body near a cremation ground in the area.

Meanwhile, police said they have identified more people involved in the case and more arrests are likely.