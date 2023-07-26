Assam: 5 Including Woman Detained in Morigaon Mob Lynching Case

Five persons including a woman have been detained in connection with the moral policing incident that occurred in Assam’s Morigaon.
The detained persons have been identified as Jogeshwar Das, Babuli Das, Ajit Das, Kamaleshwar Das, and Chakrasingha Das.
Earlier on Tuesday, one person identified as Saddam Hussain was reportedly beaten to death by a group of irate locals on suspicion of cattle theft in Morigaon’s Ahatguri.
After receiving information about the incident, the Morigaon Police rushed to the spot to intervene and control the situation, however, in a fit of rage, the irate mob attacked them taking law in their hands. They were seen pelting stones at the police who tried to rescue the rustlers from the mob before anything worse or untoward situation arose.
In the incident, two others identified as Billal Ali and Mizarul Haque, sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition for immediate medical attention.
Moreover, one of the police officials present at the spot also sustained injuries after the locals pelted stones on them.