Assam: 5 Police Officials Detained Amid Allegations of Corruption In Bajali

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Assam on Friday detained seven people, five police officers, and two drivers of the Bajali police station for allegedly accepting bribes.
Puskal Gogoi, DySP (HQ), Bajali, SI Anup Jyoti Patiri, O/C, Patacharkuchi PS, SI (P) Debajit Giri, i/c Bhawanipur OP under Patacharkuchi PS, ASI Sasanka Das of Patacharkuchi PS, ABC Injamamul Hassan, PSO of Smti Gayatri Sonowal, the then Addl SP (HQ), Bajali are the five police officers and Deepjoy Roy, Nabir Ahmed are the drivers who were involved in the unlawful activity.
The police officer's arrest stems from allegations lodged by a supari businessman, resulting in a comprehensive investigation.
It is to be mentioned that after receiving complaint about demanding money, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam laid a trap in the first week of August, but, they couldn’t make it as the officers became cautious about it. However, the complaint was found to be prima facie true. On that basis, a criminal case was registered on August 31.
Authorities continue to delve into the matter to uncover the truth behind these allegations.