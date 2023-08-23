Assam: Anti-Corruption Cell Traps Dhubri AFS Official Accepting Bribe

A complaint was received at this Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Manuj Kumar Saikia, Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B) Haflong Division, Haflong, Dima Hasao, demanded Rs 55,000 as bribe from the complainant for releasing the pending bills of the complainant. Later, the Executive Engineer had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs. 25,000.