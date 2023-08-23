Assam: Anti-Corruption Cell Traps Dhubri AFS Official Accepting Bribe

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam on Wednesday caught a range officer of the Dhubri Forest Division for allegedly accepting bribe.
The Assam Forest Service (AFS) was trapped red handed in his office campus while accepting the bribe for allegedly not disturbing the complainant in running his legal sand Mahal (concession areas).
The accused was identified by officials as Bablu Dey,AFS, Range Officer at Sapatgram under the Dhubri Forest Division.
Taking to X, the official handle of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam tweeted, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Bablu Dey, AFS, Range Officer, Sapatgram, Dhubri Forest Division in his office campus immediately after he accepted bribe for not disturbing the complainant in running his legal Sand Mahal.”
Earlier on August 17, amid back to back drives against corrupt practices in the state, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped a PWD (R&B) executive engineer at Haflong division in the Dima Hasao district after he accepted Rs10,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.
The accused was identified as Manuj Kumar Saikia.
A complaint was received at this Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Manuj Kumar Saikia, Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B) Haflong Division, Haflong, Dima Hasao, demanded Rs 55,000 as bribe from the complainant for releasing the pending bills of the complainant. Later, the Executive Engineer had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs. 25,000.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.