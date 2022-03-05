Assam: 5 Suspected to Have Link with Al-Qaeda Arrested

Based on an intelligence report shared by Special Branch, Assam the Barpeta Police apprehended five persons on Friday night from Howly, Barpeta and Kalgachia Police Stations area for their alleged links with an important Jihadi outfit having affiliation to Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS).

The paticular outfit is based in Bangladesh.

The five accused persons have been identified as Saiful Islam, Khairul Islam, Badshah Suleiman Khan, Noushad Ali and Taimur Rahman Khan.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid alias Mohammad Suman is a citizen of Bangladesh, who illegally entered India.

He worked as a teacher of Dhakaliapara Masjid in Howly.

Saiful Islam had successfully indoctrinated and motivated four men to join the module of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) with a view to develop Barpeta district as a base for Jihadi work and unlawful activities of Al-Qaida and its related organization.

The police even recovered icriminating documents and electronic devices from their possession.

A case has been registered under Sections 268/2022 U/S 120(b)/121/121(A) Indian Penal Code, R/W Sec 17/18/18(b)/19/20/UA(P) Act. R/W Sec 21(1)(c) Passport Act,1967 R/W Sec 14(a) (b) of Foreigners Act,1946.

Also Read: Vistadome Service to be Introduced Between Assam-Meghalaya