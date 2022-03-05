Vistadome Service to be Introduced Between Assam-Meghalaya

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is mulling to introduce a Vistadome service between Assam and Meghalaya to attract tourists in the Northeast.

A meeting was held recently with the District Administration of the North Garo Hill of Meghalaya and the Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh to promote economic growth of the region.

The Railways proposed the introduction of the new inter-state Vistadome service between Guwahati to Mendipathar in Meghalaya.

Additionally, beautification of Nalbari Railway Station to a mini park was also discussed with the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Rangiya Division.

Also Read: Rhino Census to begin at Kaziranga National Park

Moreover, in a bid to sell local farm produce, the NF Railway plans to open a fresh vegetable and fruit outlet -‘Arunachal Fresh’ at the Naharlagun Station in Arunachal Pradesh.

Proposals for the construction of alternative goods shed at Naharlagun and feasibility transportation of automobile traffic and other commodities and their benefits were thoroughly discussed.

It may be mentioned that the railways introduced Vistadome train service between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. These trains run between Tinsukia in Assam and Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh five days a week.

The Vistadome Express has a special type of railway coach which includes large window panes, a glass roof, 180-degree pushback rotatable chairs, observation decks, etc among many other features which enhance the travel experience of passengers by a considerable margin.

Also Read: Foreign Medical Graduates Can Complete Internship in India: Govt