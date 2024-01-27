Assam: 5-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Bike In Kokrajhar

A minor boy was killed in Assam's Kokrajhar on Friday morning after being hit by a speeding motorcycle. Following the shocking incident, the region has gone into mourning.
According to initial reports, the incident took place at around 11 am. The deceased was aged five years and a student of 387 Haijraiguri Primary School.
He had taken part in the 75th Republic Day celebrations at his school after which he went out to Balajan Tiniali market with his uncle. While returning from the market, a speeding motorcycle with registration numbers AS 28 D 3627 hit him near Lauripara Chowk.
In the resulting accident, the child sustained heavy injuries to his head. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, however, doctors there pronounced him dead.
Meanwhile, after the registration of a complaint, the local police initiated an investigation and seized the vehicle that caused the accident.
Following the tragic demise of the five-year-old, his school also observed an condolence ceremony in his memory. The principal of the school expressed his remorse at the sudden and shocking incident and sent his condolences to the grieving family.