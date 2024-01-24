Mamata Banerjee Sustains Injuries To Head In Minor Accident

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries to her forehead after her car had to abruptly halt to avoid a collision with another vehicle while returning from Burdwan to Kolkata on Wednesday.
Mamata Banerjee chose to return by road instead of using a chopper owing to the adverse weather conditions.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has wished the West Bengal CM a speedy recovery through a post on X. He wrote, “We have just heard of the injury suffered by Mamata Banerjee-ji in a car accident. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is looking forward to entering West Bengal tomorrow late morning. January 26 and 27th being break days, and the Yatra will resume on 28th.”
Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee had dropped a bombshell when she claimed that her Trinamool Congress will fight the upcoming elections in West Bengal alone, prompting speculations over disagreements amid the ranks of the INDIA alliance.
She said, "I had no discussions with the Congress. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I gave them (Congress) many proposals... but they rejected them. I am not concerned about what will be done in the (rest of the) country... but we are a secular party and, in Bengal, we alone will defeat BJP."
A frustrated Mamata Banerjee also let out her anger on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra across the Northeast and is scheduled to enter West Bengal tomorrow.
"They are coming to my state... but did not have courtesy to inform me, even though I am part of the INDIA bloc. So there is no relations with me, as far as Bengal is concerned," the Bengal CM had said.
However, Jairam Ramesh was quick to respond to allay any fears of cracks in the INDIA bloc. Addressing a presser in Assam, the Congress leader, who is with Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, said, "We cannot imagine an INDIA alliance without Mamata ji. We hope to enter Cooch Behar tomorrow with what Mamata ji said yesterday, that it is our duty and our priority to defeat the BJP. We are hopeful that the ongoing discussions will be fruitful and the INDIA bloc will fight the elections in Bengal as an alliance with the full support of all parties."