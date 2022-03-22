Assam: 5 Youths Join ULFA-I

Five youths from Assam have joined the banned military outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

Among the five youths that have joined the organization, one youth hails from Guwahati.

The youths have been identified as Dhanjit Das who is a resident of Barpeta, Udhab Das, a resident of Baksa’s Gowardhan, Niranjan Deka is a resident of Kumarikata in Tamulpur, Jugal Sharma hails from Narengi in Guwahati and Ankur Das is a resident of Jorhat’s Nimati.

Notably Udhab Das is a member of Bir Lachit Sena, an organization led by Shrinkhal Chaliha.

