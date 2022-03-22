Spice Jet Introduces 2 Direct Flights from Guwahati to Delhi and Chennai

Low-cost carrier Spice Jet has introduced two new additional direct flights from Guwahati in Assam to New Delhi and Chennai.

The airlines will operate the flights from Guwahati to Delhi and Guwahati to Chennai on all weekdays.

This is the latest addition of connectivity at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati.

According to reports, the airline had started a full-service carrier in India with new weekday flights from Guwahati to Delhi and another flight from Guwahati to Chennai.

Spice jet is deploying a narrow-body Boeing aircraft with a single-class configuration offering 189 seats in Economy Class.

The inward sector Flight SG-8915 departs Guwahati at 5:30 am to Delhi and SG-8169 departs Guwahati at 4:10 am to Delhi every day.

On the other hand, SG-696 departs Guwahati at 5:10 pm to Chennai daily.

