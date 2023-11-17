Assam: 50 Cartons Of Arunachali Wine Seized, 3 Detained In Sootea

A huge consignment of Arunachali wine was seized and three people were detained on charges of smuggling in Assam's Sootea on Friday.
Initial reports stated that as many as 50 cartons of Arunachali wine, being illegally transported without valid documents, were seized in an operation by the officials.
Three people present with the consignment were taken in by the police on suspicions of smuggling the consignment.
The officials informed that the consignment of wine was being smuggled in from Seijosa in Arunachal Pradesh.
Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.
Earlier in January this year, in an operation by the Excise Department at Rangapara in Assam’s Sonitpur district, huge quantities of wine brought in illegally from Arunachal Pradesh were seized. One person was also detained in connection with it.
Notably, the Rangapara Excise Department conducted raids at various regions of Chariduar. The raids were conducted against illegal wine being transported into the state from Arunachal Pradesh.
One man, identified as Angshuman Das was held by the authorities in connection with the bust. He was reportedly bringing in the wine from Bhalukpong in Arunachal to Tezpur when he was caught.
Apart from huge quantities of wine, the authorities also recovered his vehicle, a Hero Glamour bike bearing registration numbers AS 12 H 3569, in which he was transporting the wine.