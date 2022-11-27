Assam: 50 Students Fall Sick After Consuming Iron Folic Acid Tablets

A total of 50 students of two schools in Assam’s Charaideo district fell ill after alleged consumption of iron-folic acid (IFA) tablets provided by health department workers, official sources said.

The students were taken to the Sonari Civil Hospital for immediate and discharged later on Saturday.

The officials said a health workers’ team from Batau sub-centre under Patsaku Block primary health centre distributed IFA tablets to 75 students of Kheranipathar Lower Primary School and 26 students of Nimalia Lower Primary School.

The tablets were distributed in presence of teachers and the children were advised not to consume them on an empty stomach.

A health department release said the situation is being closely monitored.