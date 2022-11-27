EAM S. Jaishankar on 3-Day Visit to Manipur

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar paid a visit to Ima Market in Manipur’s Imphal on Sunday.
Jaishankar is on a 3-day visit to northeastern state of Manipur from November 26.
While attending the interaction session on Indian Foreign Policy organised by Manipur University in Imphal on Saturday, the Union Minister said that Manipur state has been facing problems due to the chaotic situation in neighbouring country Myanmar.
Dr S Jaishankar said the central government was working to improve connectivity and infrastructure in the Northeast.
Stressing the importance of improving connectivity in the Northeast as it would open up a gateway to the wider world, Jaishankar tweeted, "Assured that we are working to improve connectivity within the Northeast and to the wider world; and expand its access to global markets and workplace."
Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Manipur's capital Imphal, attended an interactive programme held at Classic Grande in the city on Saturday evening.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar stated that India's G20 presidency will be celebrated at various places across the country, including Manipur.