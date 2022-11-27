EAM S. Jaishankar on 3-Day Visit to Manipur

Stressing the importance of improving connectivity in the Northeast as it would open up a gateway to the wider world, Jaishankar tweeted, "Assured that we are working to improve connectivity within the Northeast and to the wider world; and expand its access to global markets and workplace."

Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Manipur's capital Imphal, attended an interactive programme held at Classic Grande in the city on Saturday evening.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar stated that India's G20 presidency will be celebrated at various places across the country, including Manipur.