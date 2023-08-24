Mizoram Bridge Collapse: 18 Bodies Recovered So Far, Three Injured Rescued

A total of 18 bodies have been recovered so far by the National Disaster Relief Force and Quick Response Team (NDRF) from the under the rubble of the under-construction railway bridge that collapsed in Mizoram’s Aizawl district.
Three injured persons were also rescued from the massive debris.
According to reports, the rescue operation continued till Wednesday evening. The incident took place near Sairang village located around 21 kms from district headquarters Aizawal around 9.30 am.
The statement issued on Wednesday said that postmortem is being conducted by a team from Zoram Medical College, (ZMC) and Civil Hospital, Aizawl. "The bodies will be embalmed and will be handed over to the railway department for transportation to respective home villages," read a statement by the government.
"One injured worker was rescued from the top of one of the bridge pillars. Two QRT officials namely Lalhriatzuala and Lalfakzuala brought down the injured worker rappeling down the 100m high pillar," the statement further added.
A rescue and recovery operation was started on Wednesday.
"Eighteen dead bodies have been recovered so far and three injured persons were rescued, while search and rescue operations are going on. Medical teams from Civil Hospital, Lengpui and Sairang PHC provided medical aid. The YMA is also playing a crucial part in the rescue operation," it added.
Rescue operations are still underway in coordination with BSF, NDRF and Police. All possible assistance is being provided at the site, it added.
A high-level committee was also formed by the Railway authorities to probe into the matter.