Assam: 53 Cattle Heads Rescued In Biswanath, 7 Held

As many as seven persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling cattle heads in Assam’s Biswanath on Sunday night.

According to police, the persons were arrested during a routine check wherein it was found that they had illegally smuggled the cattle near Magoni in Gohpur.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohidul Islam, Purna Gogoi, Javed Ali, Khurshed Ali, Rofikul Islam, Sohidul Islam and Bikas Gogoi.

Meanwhile, police seized their four pick-up trucks in which they were travelling in.

A total of 53 cattle heads were being smuggled in these vehicles.

The trucks were intercepted based on specific information, police said.

Further investigation is on.

