Assam: Heavy Storm Lashes Cachar, 2 Critically Injured

Two persons have been seriously injured after a tree fell on the car they were travelling during a heavy thunderstorm that hit Katigorah in Cachar district in Assam on Sunday evening.

After the incident, both the injured persons were rescued from the car and admitted at a nearby hospital by the local residents of the area. According to reports, both the persons are in a critical condition.

One of the injured has been identified as Swami Nazrul Haque and the other was the driver of the car.

Meanwhile, communication between Silchar and Katigorah has also been disrupted after trees uprooted at different places due to the storm. The storm has also led to a huge loss to property in the area.

