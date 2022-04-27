Assam: 55-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Son

In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her own son in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Tuesday.

As per reports, the incident took place at their resident in Bidyapur area in the middle of the night.

The deceased mother, identified as Thaneswari Barman, was allegedly stabbed to death with a sharp object by her son, Manjit Barman (32).

Soon after, police reached the spot and arrested Manjit.

According to locals, Manjit was in an inebriated state during the incident and is mentally unwell.

