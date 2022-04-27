Guwahati: Several Congress Leaders Join TMC

Several senior Assam Congress leaders joined the Trinamool Congress in Guwahati on Wednesday days after former Congress chief Ripun Bora joined the party. The joining ceremony was held at Rukmininagar Bihu field in Guwahati.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, Meghalaya TMC leader Mukul Sangma are among others who attended the joining event.

This was the first joining programme of the TMC at Guwahati in Assam.

Meanwhile, Ripun Bora was appointed as the president of the party’s Assam unit.

Ripun Bora was the second senior Congress leader from Assam, after Sushmita Dev, to join the TMC.

In Meghalaya too, the Congress party saw mass exodus of its senior leaders including 12 of its sitting MLAs, including former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma, to the TMC.

Former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma, who quit the Congress and joined the TMC, said: “Slowly Congress leaders from all ranks in Northeast states will leave the grand old party.”

Sangma further stated that there are some leaders in Congress who are the supporters of BJP by heart but they know that in some constituencies there is no chance of winning from BJP and therefore, they show that they are the supporters of Congress.

