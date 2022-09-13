Assam: 6 ATM Thieves Arrested in Demow

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the robbery of two Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at Demow in Sivasagar district of Assam.

One Punjab National Bank ATM at Nitai Path and another State Bank of India (SBI) ATM near central market were vandalised and robbed on September 5.

Reportedly, the miscreants had looted lakhs of rupees from the two ATMs.

The Demow Police had launched massive search operations across different parts of the state in connection to the incident in the past few days. The police finally nabbed six culprits on Tuesday.

The six robbers have been identified as Abdul Ahmed, a resident of Sivasagar, Taruful Ali hailing from Hajo in Kamrup, Amirul Islam of Nagaon, Irfanul Hussain from Dhing, Abdul Sattar and Ataur Rahman of Morigaon.

The robbers are currently under the custody of the Demow Police and further interrogation is underway.