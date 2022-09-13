Assam: Fraudster Arrested for Duping Job Aspirants, 4 Others Absconding

The police have arrested a fraudster from Mariani in Jorhat district of Assam for allegedly duping candidates in the pretext of providing them jobs.

The arrested fraud has been identified as Ranjan Bhuyan, a resident of Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

According to reports, Bhuyan asked money from candidates to provide jobs in the armed forces.

He was a part of a huge racket of fraudsters who had been allegedly been duping many youngsters since a long time in the promise of providing jobs.

The fraudsters were reportedly camping at a hotel named Loknath Vivah Bhawan in Jorhat. They had targeted candidates who had come for interview at the MES army camp.

Four other accused are currently on the run. The police investigation is currently underway to nab the other culprits.