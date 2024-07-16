Assam: 6 Dacoits Nabbed In Baksa's Salbari, Vehicle Seized

Salbari Police nabbed six history sheeters and seized their vehicle in an operation carried out in Assam's Baksa on Tuesday.
The dreaded dacoits had several open cases at various police stations against them, officials revealed. They were caught in an operation based on credible inputs on their whereabouts.
When the police arrived, they dacoits made a run for it. The police team then reportedly gave a chase to the vehicle and intercepted it. Inside the vehicle were six dacoits who were subsequently nabbed and processed for further legal action.
This comes after the Government Railway Police (GRP) detained five illegal Bangladesh nationals at Guwahati Railway station this morning.
The detainees include two women and three men. According to officials, all five of them were scheduled to travel to Bengaluru for jobs, which were promised by an Indian national there.
The identities of the apprehended individuals are – Abdullah, Md. Ismail Sardar (19), Mosamad Moina (18 F), Farzana (18 F), and Sohid Sikdar (22). While Sikdar hails from Khulna in Bangladesh, the others are residents of Sylhat.