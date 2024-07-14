Businessman Fatally Shot Dead by Dacoits in Assam's Goalpara

In a sensational incident, a businessman was fatally shot dead and robbed by unidentified assailants in Assam’s Goalpara district on Sunday, reports said.
According to sources, a group of unidentified miscreants opened fire on a businessman identified as Ashok Gowal this evening on the under-construction Agia-Solmari four-lane road.
Ashok Gowal was reportedly traveling home from Dhupdhora in his Alto car along with his son, carrying a large amount of cash. Suddenly, a three-member gang of dacoits blocked their path and shot the businessman, sources added.
Sources further reported that the dacoits also stole the entire amount of cash. The incident occured at around 8:30 pm today.
The deceased businessman was a resident of Boro Bazaar in Goalpara.
Upon being informed, the police reached the spot and recovered Gowal's body. An investigation has been launched into the incident, with the police trying to focus on identifying the motive behind this heinous crime. The police is currently interrogating Gowal's driver who was a witness to the crime.
This incident has sent shockwaves and raised security concerns for the business community of Goalpara.