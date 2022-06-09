Assam

Assam: 6 Injured in Lightning Strike in Biswanath

According to reports, lightning struck the women when they were plucking leaves in the tea garden.
Injured women undergoing treatment at hospital after lightning struck them
Six women have sustained injuries after being struck by lightning in Biswanath district of Assam on Wednesday.

The injured women were tea garden labourers of Pabhoi tea garden and Majuli Garh tea garden.

According to reports, lightning struck the women when they were plucking leaves at the tea garden.

The inured women have been identified as Pinki Tasa, Lakhmi Oriya, Pomy Khadal, Momi Bhumij, Gopi Oriya and Kumoli Khudal.

All the women are currently undergoing treatment at a civil hospital in Biswanath.

It may be mentioned that, at least 18 people were killed in the month of April due to lightning and storms that struck different parts of the state, according to a data of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

