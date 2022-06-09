Assam: Fake Gold Seized in Barpeta, 2 Arrested

In a massive search operation launched by the police, two persons were arrested from Barpeta Road in Assam for allegedly selling fake gold.

The Barpeta Road police disguised as customers conducted search operations in the area and seized a gold boat from the possession of two persons from Kolohbhanga Signboard area at the Barpeta Road.

The duo has been identified as Babul Hussain and Sirajul Haque, both residents of Lakhimpur district.

The gold boat seized from the duo weighs around 1.5 kilograms.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and an interrogation is currently underway by the police.

It may be mentioned that the Barpeta Road Police had earlier conducted many search operations and arrested many people for carrying out illegal gold trade.