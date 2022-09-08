Assam: 6 Officials of Water Resource Department Suspended

A total of six employees of Assam Water Resource Department were suspended on Thursday.

According to sources, the suspended employees include assistant executive engineer of Dimow Sub-division Dinesh Buragohain, junior engineer of Sivasagar Water Resources division Tarun Sonowal, deputy engineer Tarun Borgohain, branch assistant Dhrubajyoti Chetia, and two lower level officials Atul Gogoi and Manik Konwar.

These officials were suspended due to negligence of duty.

Assam Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika ordered the suspension of the officials.