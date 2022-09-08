Pakistan, Afghanistan Fans Clash After Asia Cup Match, Vandalize Stadium

Clashes were reported between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans following the defeat to Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 held in UAE’s Sharjah.

The Asia Cup 2022 cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan was held on Wednesday where Afghanistan faced last-over defeat and was knocked out of the tournament.

According to reports, the angry and disappointed fans vandalized the stadium, threw chairs at Pakistan fans, and were also involved in scattered fist-fights outside the premises of the stadium.

In viral videos over social media, a section of Afghanistan fans was seen throwing the stadium chairs at Pakistan fans.

The match was played with high spirits from both teams however it took a tense turn after Pakistan batter Asif Ali and Afghanistan fast bowler Fareed Ahmed were involved in an ugly brawl.