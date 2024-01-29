Assam: 6-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Inside Gunny Bag

A 6-year-old child was found dead inside a gunny bag at a village in Assam's Barpeta district on Monday morning. The deceased child has been identified as Shahina Parbin.
According to information received, the body was found stuffed inside the gunny bag at the residence of one Tariffuddin alias Tipu, located in Baghbar Gaon.
Sources informed that there were evident injuries on her head and hand, suggesting that she was a victim of homicide.
Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and detained Tariffuddin and his family for questioning.
Further investigation is on.