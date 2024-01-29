Assam

Assam: 6-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Inside Gunny Bag

Sources informed that there were evident injuries on her head and hand, suggesting that she was a victim of homicide.
Assam: 6-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Inside Gunny Bag
Assam: 6-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Inside Gunny Bag
Pratidin Time

A 6-year-old child was found dead inside a gunny bag at a village in Assam's Barpeta district on Monday morning. The deceased child has been identified as Shahina Parbin.

According to information received, the body was found stuffed inside the gunny bag at the residence of one Tariffuddin alias Tipu, located in Baghbar Gaon.

Sources informed that there were evident injuries on her head and hand, suggesting that she was a victim of homicide.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and detained Tariffuddin and his family for questioning.

Further investigation is on.

Assam: 6-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Inside Gunny Bag
Assam: 5-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Bike In Kokrajhar
Assam police
Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-6-year-old-girl-found-dead-inside-gunny-bag
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com