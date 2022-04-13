Assam: 60 kg Fake Gold Seized In Biswanath, 1 Held

Assam police has seized around 60 kilograms of fake gold in Biswanath district and arrested one person who was in possession of it.

During a security check at National Highway 15, the confiscated four-wheeler did not stop and the driver allegedly tried to flee from the area, police said.

"The police team chased the vehicle and detained it," said Navin Singh, Superintendent of Police of Biswanath district.

"During the search, we recovered 60 kg of fake gold from the vehicle. We have arrested the driver of the vehicle," Singh added.



The arrested person has been identified as Hasinur Rahman from the Bihpuria area of Assam's Lakhimpur.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read: Another Dead Body Recovered In Guwahati