Another Dead Body Recovered In Guwahati

A dead body of a man was recovered in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan area on Wednesday evening.

Sources said that the body of the unidentified man was found floating in a drain near New Guwahati Railway Colony in Sitlabari area.

Meanwhile, city police have reached the spot and are monitoring the body. The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained.

It is suspected the recovery of the dead body is related to the murder of Kajal Das, who was also found dead with his throat slit in the same area on Monday.

Reportedly, Das was missing from Sunday evening.

The Chandmari police had arrested one person in association with the murder case.

On the same day, another body of a youth was recovered in Gandhi Basti area of the city.

It is however not clear if all the three cases are connected.

