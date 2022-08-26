Assam: 60 People Sick After Consuming 'Prasad' In Lakhimpur

As many as 60 people fell after consuming ‘prasad’ at Nayanpur under Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Thursday.

The incident was reported from Panbari village of the area.

According to sources, the people suffered from vomiting, stomach ache, headache and loose motion after consuming the ‘prasad’ that was distributed as part of ‘Bhado’ month celebrations.

It is suspected that food poisoining is the reason behind this, sources said.

Following the incident, all of them were admitted to the nearby Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital for medical attention.

It is also learned that few of them have been discharged and are advised to be treated at home.

On Monday, around 30 people fell sick after consuming ‘prasad’ at a Satya Narayan Puja in Bongaigaon district of Assam.

Most of the patients complained of stomach discomfort, vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming the prasad. Their health conditions further started to deteriorate.

Of the 30 people, eleven patients including seven children were shifted to the Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for better medication.