Assam: 7 Held In 3 Separate Drug Busts As War On Drugs Intensifies

In its continued efforts to curb the drugs menace in the state, Assam police seized large quantities of narcotic substances and detained several people in three separate busts on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, Karimganj police seized large quantities of cannabis and detained four people in connection with the bust.

Officials informed that based on information, a trap was laid at the Assam – Tripura state border at Kathaltali near Chandkhira in the Karimganj district.

As much as 73 kilograms of marijuana was seized during the operation and four people were arrested on charges of smuggling, police said. They further informed that seized drugs are worth close to Rs 7 lakhs.

The detained individuals have been identified as Mohammad Bejal, Mohammad Majrul, Pawan Kumar Yadav and Sanoj Kumar.