Assam: 7 Held In 3 Separate Drug Busts As War On Drugs Intensifies

In its continued efforts to curb the drugs menace in the state, Assam police seized large quantities of narcotic substances and detained several people in three separate busts on Friday.
Acting on a tip-off, Karimganj police seized large quantities of cannabis and detained four people in connection with the bust.
Officials informed that based on information, a trap was laid at the Assam – Tripura state border at Kathaltali near Chandkhira in the Karimganj district.
As much as 73 kilograms of marijuana was seized during the operation and four people were arrested on charges of smuggling, police said. They further informed that seized drugs are worth close to Rs 7 lakhs.
The detained individuals have been identified as Mohammad Bejal, Mohammad Majrul, Pawan Kumar Yadav and Sanoj Kumar.
In a separate bust at Lumding in the Hojai district of Assam, police launched an anti-narcotics operation and detained a drug addict red-handed.
Police said that they seized around 6.10 grams brown sugar from his possession. The addict was identified as Biswajit Das alias Manki.
Moreover, in yet another major bust in Nagaon, police detained two narcotics smugglers from Batadrava.
Nagaon police launched operations at Lalung gaon and Bhetiani Gaon in Batadrava. During their operation, they detained two persons and seized drugs from their possession.
Officials informed that around 3 grams of drugs and 468 grams of marijuana from their possession.
They detained smugglers were identified as Atabur Rahman and Purna Nath.