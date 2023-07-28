Assam

Assam: 60-Year-Old Farmer Killed By Miscreants In Bijni

The incident took place in Goroimari no 1 village leaving the community in shock and disbelief.
Representative image
A 60-year-old farmer was allegedly killed by miscreants at Bijni in Assam’s Chirang district, reports emerged on Friday.

According to sources, the farmer received severe injuries and was found near the road in a pool of blood.

The man was later admitted to a private hospital in Bongaigaon; however the doctors on duty declared him dead. 

The Panbari Police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on July 27, an elderly man was allegedly murdered by two unidentified miscreants while he was on his way to the mosque in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area.

The attack took place at Friends Path, just 100 meters away from Haitgaon Police Station.

According to preliminary information, the victim was proceeding towards the mosque when he was ambushed and attacked by the assailants.

The deceased, identified as Javed Ali Ahmed, was a retired engineer. Reportedly, he was a member of the mosque committee.

Elderly Man Murdered While Going To Mosque In Guwahati
