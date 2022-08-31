Asia Cup 2022: India Defeats Hong Kong by 40 Runs

India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs and subsequently qualified for the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2022.

Batting first India had set a target of 193 runs with the help of fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli.

Chasing 193, Hong Kong got off to a bad start after their opening batter Yasim Murtaza lost his wicket. After getting hit for two fours, Arshdeep Singh gave team India their first breakthrough in the form of Yasim Murtaza's wicket, which was caught by Avesh Khan.

In the third over of the innings, Babar Hayat scored a six on the delivery of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Nizakat Khan was run out by Ravindra Jadeja after scoring 10 runs in 12 deliveries.

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli both scored fifties and made sure India reach a stiff total of 192/2 against Hong Kong.

In the 19th over of the innings, Kohli brought up his much-anticipated half-century. It came in 40 balls by slamming a perfect maximum on the ball of Ehsan Khan.

In the last over, Suryakumar slammed back-to-back three sixes followed by another six while also bringing up his half-century in 22 balls. Hong Kongs's Haroon Arshad was hammered for 26 runs and India posted 192/2 on in 20 overs.

India's Super Four campaign will start against the second-placed team of Group A on 4 September, before they take on Afghanistan on 6 September. In their last Super Four fixture, Rohit Sharma's team will take on the second-placed team of Group B on 8 September.