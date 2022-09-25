Assam: 6,000 Workers Evacuated After Guard Wall Collapses At Subansiri Dam

Over 6,000 workers were evacuated from the National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) project site of the Subansiri dam at Gerukamukh in the Dhemaji district of Assam on Sunday.

This comes after a guard wall, built as a safeguard against overflowing water, collapsed on Saturday leading water entering the power house.

Meanwhile, the entry of workers into the power house has been restricted by NHPC until the water level subsides.

Moreover, heavy rainfall in the last few days has halted the work at the dam site.