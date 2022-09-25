Assam: 6,000 Workers Evacuated After Guard Wall Collapses At Subansiri Dam
Over 6,000 workers were evacuated from the National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) project site of the Subansiri dam at Gerukamukh in the Dhemaji district of Assam on Sunday.
This comes after a guard wall, built as a safeguard against overflowing water, collapsed on Saturday leading water entering the power house.
Meanwhile, the entry of workers into the power house has been restricted by NHPC until the water level subsides.
Moreover, heavy rainfall in the last few days has halted the work at the dam site.
It may be noted that the guard walls of Subansiri dam collapsed on Saturday. The wall collapsed after the accumulation of excess water in the dam due to heavy rainfall in Assam for the past few days breaking the water-carrying capacity.
The intake tunnel of the project was closed due to fear of collapse as overflowing water has been surging out of the tunnel.
The continuous downpour has triggered landslides with flood water flowing above the construction of the main dam, causing devastation in the downstream areas