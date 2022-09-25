FIR Lodged Against Assam CM for Violation of Wildlife Protection Act

An FIR has been filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev by the locals residing near the Kaziranga National Park for the alleged violation of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The FIR has been lodged by Huneswar Narah and Pradip Pegu at the Bokakhat Police Station on Sunday, on behalf of the people residing besides the national park.

The FIR states that the jeep safari by the Sadhguru and the chief minister on Saturday night is a clear violation of the Wildlife Protection Act as no visitor is allowed to enter the national park after 4:30 pm.

The FIR read, “Law is same for all. We therefore request the police to take action against all people involved in this act or either provide an apology for the same. We hope that justice would be provided to us.”

The locals have also claimed that the announcement of reopening the national park for tourists was a sudden decision.

The Sadhguru’s visit to the national park was a part of the three-day Chintan Shivir organised at the Kaziranga Borgos Resort.